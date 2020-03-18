Cap on gatherings amid corona: Weddings allowed in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 01:00 IST

Chandigarh: A day after banning all kinds of gatherings of more than 100 people, the UT administration on Tuesday exempted weddings and related functions from the directive.

However, the administration has requested those hosting such functions to avoid a gathering of more than 100 people till March 31.

The administration also clarified that the order on closure of pubs is limited to those establishments where people come in “close physical interaction, like dancing” while those serving only food and beverages are exempted.

The clarification comes on the day the Punjab government decided to restrict gatherings at wedding functions to 50.

Malls shut in Mohali

The Punjab government has also ordered the closure of all shopping complexes and malls besides kisan mandis till March 31. Cinema halls had already been ordered shut.

The malls to be effected in Mohali are VR Punjab in Kharar, Bestech in Sector 66 and Paras Downtown and Dhillon in Zirakpur. VR Punjab witnesses a footfall of 25,000 daily while up to 14,000 shoppers and moviegoers visit Bestech at weekends.

Mansa Devi closed

Meanwhile, in Panchkula, Mata Mansa Devi Temple closed entry to general public on Tuesday. According to officials, priests will continue to perform daily rituals, but devotees won’t to be allowed to enter till further orders.

The shrine board will provide live feed of the ‘aarti’ on its website and social media platforms.

Kali Mata Temple in Kalka along with 11 other local temples in the district, including those in Sector 6, 7, 9 and 11, have also been directed to shut down till further orders. The priests have been asked to remove temple bells by March 31.

24-hr quarantine of int’l passengers

All passengers — Indians as well as foreign nationals — arriving at the Chandigarh airport on international flights will be quarantined for 24 hours from March 18. At present there are two international flights — Dubai and Sharjah.

Airport chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj said: “Passengers through direct flights from Dubai and Sharjah or having travel history to other countries will be quarantined for 24 hours immediately after their arrival.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said: “We have made an arrangement of 300 beds at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur and designated it as the quarantine centre, where the passengers will be kept.”