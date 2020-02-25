e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Capt govt has halted development, despite earning crores in revenue, says Sukhbir

Capt govt has halted development, despite earning crores in revenue, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Ferozepur MP said it was the regime’s evil intentions that were pushing the state into backwardness.

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

Ferozepur Claiming that the Congress government had halted all development and welfare activities in the state, despite collecting thousands of crores of rupees as annual revenue in the form of GST and other taxes, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Ferozepur MP said it was the regime’s evil intentions that were pushing the state into backwardness.

“Mismanagement and ill-conceived policies of the Captain government are the real reasons behind the current economic mess in the state... the coffers of the state were never empty,” Sukhbir said, addressing a gathering at the protest rally of the SAD against the Congress government’s anti-people policies and its alleged U-turn on poll promises.

“Even after manifold hike in all taxes, the Congress government was refusing to give any welfare benefits to the downtrodden. I promise a better future for Ferozepur after the SAD-BJP returns to power in the next assembly elections,” he said, claiming that the Congress government was ‘inefficient’ and it had annoyed the Punjabis with its fake promises and deceptive policies.

He claimed, “Irrigation channels will be cemented during the first year of our government, if we are voted to power. All villages will be provided with concrete streets, sewerage system and water supply facilities on the pattern of cities.” He also promised restarting the SC scholarship and other social benefits that, he claimed, the Capt government had stopped.

He also claimed that police officers targeting innocent citizens at the behest of the Congress leaders would be punished, if they came to power. “We will terminate the services of such officers,” he added.

tags
top news
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence over CAA, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities