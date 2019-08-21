Capt govt’s Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana widens ambit of central scheme

cities

Chandigarh Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Tuesday launched its much ambitious Ayushman Bharat—Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB—SSBY) to provide health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year to over 46 lakh families of the state. The Amarinder government has widened the ambit of Narendra Modi-led Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), also called Ayushman Bharat, to cover more families in the state. The central scheme would have covered only 14 lakh families as per the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data. Hindustan Times explains what exactly the scheme is and how one can avail its benefit

Who all are covered under the scheme

Under this scheme a cashless health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year will be provided, irrespective of the size of the family. The government claims that nearly 75% of the population of Punjab will get benefit of the scheme. The families which will be covered under the scheme include 14.86 lakh listed in the SECC data, 20.43 lakh getting subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and 4.94 lakh J-form holder families registered with the Punjab Mandi Board; besides 2.38 lakh construction workers registered with the Construction Welfare Board; 46,000 families of small traders having turnover of less than ₹1crore per year, 2.76 lakh small and marginal farmers listed by Punjab Mandi Board, and 4,700 government-accredited journalists.

What are the benefits of the scheme

Equipped with specially designed 1396 treatment packages (government has fixed rates for the treatment) for different ailments, the scheme will be implemented through more than 450 empanelled hospitals, including 250 private hospitals. Hospitals situated in Chandigarh including PGIMR have already been empanelled in the scheme. Government officials dealing with the scheme, claims that the process for the empanelment of private hospital is going to fasten and more private hospitals would be empanelled.

Which ailments are covered

Even pre-existing diseases are covered which means that even if somebody is already having an ailment when the scheme comes into force, he or she is eligible for the free treatment, reveals deputy CEO of the scheme Dr Shweta. Diseases like cancer, ICU admissions, trauma centre admissions, all sorts of heart ailments (including packages for stents) will be covered under the scheme. It will also cover three days’ pre-hospitalisation and 15 days’ post-hospitalisation expenditure. The government, however, has reserved 124 packages for government hospitals only.

How can benefits be availed

The benefits of the scheme can be availed at all empanelled private and public hospitals. Information about empanelled hospitals is available on www.shapunjab.in. Beneficiaries can also call the helpline number 104 for any information. For checking their eligibility and to get the E-card, a person can visit the nearest common service centre (CSC) and the details of CSCs are also available on the website www.shapunjab.in. In need of an emergency, a beneficiary can directly go to an empanelled hospital and meet ‘Arogya Mitra’ for guidance. Arogya Mitras will be dedicated persons posted at the empanelled hospitals to guide the beneficiaries. There is no need to pay for enrolment. A dedicated AB-SSBY family identification number will be allotted to the eligible families.

How government will implement the scheme

In October last year, the state government decided to extend the PMJAY to provide cashless health insurance cover of ₹ 5 lakh per family per year to more 31 lakh families. While the cost of the premium for 14.86 lakh families originally covered under the PMJAY as per SECC data is being borne by the Centre and State in a 60:40 ratio, for the rest of the beneficiaries, the state will bear the entire cost of the premium. Of the total premium of ₹333 crore for the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana, the state’s share is 83%, which amounts to ₹ 276 crore, while the Centre will pay the remaining ₹57 crore. The government has registered a different society by the name of State Health Agency Punjab to implement the scheme and has hired a private insurance firm through tendering. Providing health insurance for all was also the poll promise of the Congress in Punjab.

