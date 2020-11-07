Capt to virtually lay foundations stones of 107 govt smart school in Ludhiana today

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:36 IST

Chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh will virtually lay the foundation stones of 107 government smart schools in the district on Saturday. The CM will also simultaneously launch Punjabi week celebrations and distribute tablets among primary teachers of 38 schools. The district education department has already received 267 tablets for the purpose.

Schools principals of 112 governments remained on their toes throughout the day on Friday, making arrangements for ceremony on Saturday. The school heads have also deputed staff members to arrange web-cams for two-way communication during the conference.

Seating arrangements have also been made to accommodate village sarpanches, councillors, MLAs and some parents, in keeping with social distancing norms.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur said, “All arrangements have been made and school heads will ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed during event.”

DEO elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “The teachers are being provided tablets for ease in taking online classes.”