Captain must end daily flip-flops, lies on sacrilege issue: Sukhbir

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:14 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Friday, issued a statement saying that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh must stop his daily flip-flops and lies on the sensitive issue of the tragic sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

Sukhbir alleged Amarinder’s latest flip-flop, where he said he had no faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was another attempt to wriggle out of his confession the other day, where he had admitted that he was wrong in blaming Akalis, especially Parkash Singh Badal, for acts of sacrilege.

He claimed that the previous SAD-BJP government had referred the case to the CBI only in response to the strong and persistent demand for this by the Amarinder-led Congress party and its sponsored sidekicks acting under the mask of ‘Sikh’ bodies. “This is public knowledge,” he claimed.

“Amarinder’s statements are aimed at creating and prolonging confusion among Sikh masses. He wants to keep the issue alive till February 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, so that people’s attention remains distracted from his abject failure to fulfil promises he made,” Sukhbir alleged, adding, “None of the promises he made like providing jobs to every household or giving unemployment allowance of ₹2,500 per month, writing-off farmer loans, eradicating drug menace, raising old age pension to ₹2,500 and increasing Shagun amount to ₹51,000 have been fulfilled.”

