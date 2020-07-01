Car breaks cement barriers, falls off bridge; couple survive accident

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:01 IST

PUNE A couple had a miraculous escape on Wednesday, as their Honda City (Mh 12 FU 4764) fell off a bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on Wednesday at 9:30 am.

Varsha Dubey, the wife, suffered minor injuries, while Rajiv Dubey, her husband is undergoing treatment at the Lifepoint Multispeciality Hospital, Wakad.

“We were driving from Kothrud to Waka. What happened, I don’t remember. Our car broke through the cement railing and fell off the bridge. People who were at the spot took us to hospital. My husband has suffered injuries on head and chest,” Varsha Dubey told the Hinjewadi Police.

“We got a call from people on the spot. When we reached the spot, no one was there in the car. When we opened the door, we got the mobile number from fast tag papers and we managed to talk to Varsha,” said Ravindra Bavari, police sub inspector Hinjewadi Police Station.

“The airbags saved the couple. Barricades have been placed at the spot as of now and vehicles are moving,” added Bavari.

The couple are residents the of Swiss County Housing Society, Wakad.