Car rams bike: Man falls off flyover, dies

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:23 IST

Gurugram A car, allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the Hailey Mandi flyover on Monday morning, hit a motorcycle head-on due to low visibility, following which the pillion rider fell off the flyover and died. The man riding the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and is stable, the police said.

The police arrested the car driver from the spot. He was identified as Charan Singh, 26, a resident of Jatoli village, Pataudi, who works as a cab driver.

A case was registered against him under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Pataudi police station. The police said that the man will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Rahul Kumar, the 22-year-old who died, was a resident of Jatoli village and a social worker. The incident took place around 11.30am on Monday, when Kumar and his friend, Hitesh, were riding a motorcycle from Sri Ram Chowk to their village.

In the police complaint, Hitesh said, “I was riding the motorcycle and Rahul was sitting pillion. Around 11.30am, we were travelling in the middle of the flyover when a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire came from the side of Khandewla village at a high speed and collided head-on with our motorcycle.”

He said that due to the impact of the collision, Kumar was thrown off the flyover. He sustained fatal injuries to his head and died on the spot.

Jaipal, sub-inspector (SI), Hailey Mandi police post, said, “Kumar died on the spot as he fell off the flyover. We arrested the driver of the car from the spot. We are investigating the matter.”

In a separate incident, at least five people were injured after two cars in which they were travelling collided head-on on the Basai flyover on Monday morning. The police said that the drivers of the cars told them they could not see properly as the dense fog had hampered visibility. No case was registered till the evening.

Rakesh, head constable (HC), Sector 9A police station, said, “The drivers could not see each other due to dense fog and collided head-on. No passenger sustained any major injury due to the deployment of air bags.” He added that the accident led to traffic congestion on the flyover for around 30 minutes. The police called for a crane and removed the cars.