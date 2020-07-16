e-paper
Home / Cities / Case registered over woman’s morphed pictures posted on social media

Case registered over woman’s morphed pictures posted on social media

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A case of defamation has been registered at the Pune cyber police station against unidentified persons, after a woman took to Twitter to point out videos circulated over social media platforms contained her face, morphed over the naked body of another woman.

The woman posted her complaint and a screenshot of one of the morphed videos being shared.

She has been receiving lewd messages on Instagram due to the videos, she said.

“An offence has been registered. The video on YouTube was taken down. We have also written to Instagram,” said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, Cyber and Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Pune.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took note of the tweet and got in touch with the Pune police.

“As Death and Rape threats in ‘national interest’ continue in her DMs… We as the comedy fraternity urge @PuneCityPolice and @CPPuneCity to provide security & ensure her safety. CC @NCWIndia,” tweeted comedian Kunal Kamra as the case generated outrage on social media.

A case under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code; and Sections 66(e) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, have been registered at the cyber police station.

Police inspector Rajkumar Waghchaure of the cyber police is investigating the case.

While directing the Maharashtra cyber cell and Pune police to investigate the matter, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has tweeted to the complainant saying, “Our cyber department is efficiently resolving numerous issues. Please be rest assured that they will address your grievance at the earliest.We deal sternly with people who harass women.”

