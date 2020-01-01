Cases of drink driving plummet as Pune parties responsibly

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:48 IST

PUNE: City saw a significant drop in the number of cases registered for drink driving as compared to those registered in 2019 new year.

From 873 cases registered in 2019, 2020 saw only 460 cases, according to Pune police statistics. Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a total of 202 cases of drink driving.

According to K Venkatesham, commissioner, Pune police, the fall in number of cases registered was due to the positive effect of media outreach and police awareness programmes.

“This is the effect of media outreach and awareness programmes held in the city. We are entering the new year with zero untoward incidents on New Year's eve. Punekars have decided to enjoy peacefully and whoever did not follow the rules faced action," said Venkatesham.

His opinion was seconded by Sanjay Shinde, additional commissioner of police (traffic). “We have been conducting the police awareness drive since the past three-four days. People have taken the message well. They have heeded to our cautions and refused to indulge in drink driving. That is why the number of cases registered has fallen,” he said.

However, a few traffic police officials raised concerns about the division of the police force due to the Bhima Koregaon deployment to be a possible reason behind the less number of cases.

When asked about the effect of Bhima Koregaon deployment, commissioner Venkatesham said, “Bhima Koregaon bandobast was there last year as well. That does not affect the process.”

Additional commissioner of police Shinde said, “There was no shortage of people at all. In fact, we swarmed the streets with police. Joint commissioner Ravindra Shisave and myself were also on the streets till 4:30-5am.”

On the same day last year, maximum number of drink driving cases was registered in Yerawada at 102. This year, 13 cases were registered in Yerawada division. The second highest number of cases of drink driving were from Dattawadi in 2019 with 87 cases. Whereas in 2020, Dattawadi division recorded 21 cases.

The highest number of cases of drink driving this year were recorded from Koregaon Park at 42 followed by 38 in Warje.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the maximum number of drink driving cases were from Bhosari with 36 cases followed by Pimpri at 27 and Nigdi at 26.