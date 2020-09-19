e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cash-strapped Ludhiana MC spent ₹12.08 crore on fuel in 17 months, reveals RTI

Cash-strapped Ludhiana MC spent ₹12.08 crore on fuel in 17 months, reveals RTI

Activist Rohit Sabharwal, who had filed the RTI application, has sought an inquiry into the matter as MC, on an average, has spent around Rs 71 lakh a month on fuel alone.

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana MC had recently decided to auction around 70 vehicles, mostly Hindustan Ambassador and Maruti Gypsy cars that are 15 years old to save expenditure on fuel and repairs.
Ludhiana MC had recently decided to auction around 70 vehicles, mostly Hindustan Ambassador and Maruti Gypsy cars that are 15 years old to save expenditure on fuel and repairs.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The fund-starved Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) spent a whopping Rs 12.08 crore on fuel for its official vehicles in the 17 months since January 2019.

This information, which has been revealed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, comes in the backdrop of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu’s efforts to rein in fuel theft in the corporation.

Activist Rohit Sabharwal, who had filed the RTI application, has sought an inquiry into the matter as MC, on an average, has spent around Rs 71 lakh a month on fuel alone.

As per information, the civic body’s expenditure on fuel in 2019 was Rs 8.96 crore, while another Rs 3.12 crore were spent on it till May 31 this year.

The fuel was purchased against 55 vehicles for officials, 79 tractors, 53 Tata ace, 43 tippers, 22 tankers, jetting machines and trucks, 19 JCB cranes and loaders, 14 road rollers, and nine Tata 407 and cranes.

The mayor had recently marked an inquiry after it was suspected that some employees got fuel allocated for defunct tractors. A sanitary inspector was removed from field duty till the inquiry was completed.

MC had also decided to auction around 70 vehicles, mostly Hindustan Ambassador and Maruti Gypsy cars that are 15 years old to save expenditure on fuel and repairs.

Sabharwal said besides an inquiry into the misuse or theft of fuel, it should be looked into whether the entire machinery was at work during the lockdown and how much fuel was issued against the vehicles during that time.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “I am keeping an eye on fuel consumption in MC, but the expenditure is anyway on the higher side as the civic body utilises a large number of vehicles. Inquiries were marked in the past wherever any theft or manipulation was suspected and the staff concerned were also penalised.”

“Besides, no fuel is allocated on Sundays to avoid misuse and unnecessary movement of vehicles has been restricted. I do not even take my pilot car to every place I visit in routine to save the expenditure,” he added.

Heavy vehicles being driven by sweepers, beldars

The RTI response also revealed that most of the MC vehicles, including heavy vehicles like cranes, JCB machines, tippers and road rollers, were being driven by Class-4 employees, including sweepers, sewermen, beldars, etc.

Sabharwal said MC should check whether these employees have valid driving licences for heavy vehicles.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu scores fifty off 33 balls, CSK on the charge
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu scores fifty off 33 balls, CSK on the charge
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In