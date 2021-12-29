Cashier shot at, robbed of Rs 7 lakh in Ambala Cantt

cities

Three bike-borne men allegedly shot at a cashier of a private firm and robbed him of a bag containing Rs 7 lakh in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Avtar Singh of Munaheri, was heading to a bank when the men intercepted him near a flyover and opened fire, leading him to fall off his bike. He sustained injuries in his knees due to the fall and was taken to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment by some passersby. He was later shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar said, “We are yet to ascertain how much cash the bag contained.” Parao station in-charge Devender Singh said an FIR is yet to be registered as the victim is in Chandigarh for treatment. “We got to know that the bag had nearly Rs 7 lakhs but the exact amount is yet to be known,” he said.