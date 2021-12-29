e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Cashier shot at, robbed of Rs 7 lakh in Ambala Cantt

Cashier shot at, robbed of Rs 7 lakh in Ambala Cantt

The victim, Avtar Singh of Munaheri, was heading to a bank when the men intercepted him near a flyover and opened fire, leading him to fall off his bike. He sustained injuries in his knees due to the fall.

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
The attackers came on a motorcycle and fled with the victim’s cash bag.
The attackers came on a motorcycle and fled with the victim’s cash bag.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Three bike-borne men allegedly shot at a cashier of a private firm and robbed him of a bag containing Rs 7 lakh in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, Avtar Singh of Munaheri, was heading to a bank when the men intercepted him near a flyover and opened fire, leading him to fall off his bike. He sustained injuries in his knees due to the fall and was taken to the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment by some passersby. He was later shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar said, “We are yet to ascertain how much cash the bag contained.” Parao station in-charge Devender Singh said an FIR is yet to be registered as the victim is in Chandigarh for treatment. “We got to know that the bag had nearly Rs 7 lakhs but the exact amount is yet to be known,” he said.

top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In