Home / Cities / Cattle trader hacked to death in Khanna village

Cattle trader hacked to death in Khanna village

His body was found lying in a pool of blood in a cattle shed near his house.

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Cops check the murder spot and nearby areas for clues in Kalalmajra village in Khanna on Monday.
Cops check the murder spot and nearby areas for clues in Kalalmajra village in Khanna on Monday. (HT Photo)
         

A cattle trader was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in his sleep in Kalalmajra village of Khanna on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood in a cattle shed near his house, following which the family informed the police.

Cops reached the spot and initiated an investigation in the case. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified assailants. The police suspect rivalry behind the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Jagmail Singh (48) of Kalal Majra village.

As per information, the victim was a cattle trader for the past many years and also worked at a factory. After the factory was closed due to the lockdown, he did cattle trade only.

His son Gursewak Singh said Jagmail used to sleep in the cattle shed every night and returned home the next morning.

When his father didn’t return on Monday morning, he went to the cattle shed looking for him and found him dead there.

Police said Jagmail’s body had multiple injury marks, including some on the face, seemingly inflicted by sharp weapons.

Cops from Sadar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. The body was sent to Khanna civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sadar SHO inspector Jaspal Singh said an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused and that the police are close to solving the case.

