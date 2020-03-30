e-paper
CBI files chargesheet against 12 in HP scholarship scam

CBI files chargesheet against 12 in HP scholarship scam

The CBI chargesheet named six government officials of Directorate of the Higher Education, Shimla.

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Monday said it had filed a chargesheet against 12 people, including then Superintendent, in the case of alleged irregularities in Himachal Pradesh’s pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes.

The CBI chargesheet named six government officials of Directorate of the Higher Education, Shimla.

The people named in chargesheet included Arvind Rajta, dealing hand or superintendent; Mala Mehta, DDO-cum-assistant director; Shriram Sharma, Surinder Mohan Kanwar, Ashok Kumar and Virender Kumar (all superintendent-cum-DDO).

The CBI has also named Saroj Sharma and BS Sandhu, both campus directors of the KC Group of Institutions Pandoga, Una; Hitesh Gandhi, vice chairman; Prem Pal Gandhi, chairman (both owners of the group of institutions); Kiran Choudhary, officiating principal, and Surinder Pal Singh, head cashier at the Central Bank of India, Nawanshahr, Punjab.

The CBI had registered the case on the request of Himachal Pradesh government and further notification from the central government on May 7, 2019 under sections of criminal breach, cheating by impersonation, forgery, forgery of court record or public register and using forged documents.

The CBI had also registered a case for alleged misappropriation of Rs 220 crore scholarship funds meant for Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Other Backward Classes and minority community between 2013-14 and 2016-17.

It was alleged the income or caste certificates of alleged students were not genuine. The CBI had also conducted searches at 21 private institutes in May, 2019.

