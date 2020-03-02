CBSE 12: Students find physics paper tough, lengthy

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:11 IST

LUCKNOW Lucknow students found CBSE Class 12 physics paper difficult and a tad lengthy. They said two-three questions, particularly the numerical ones, were tricky.

A good number of students of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said the paper was tough.

“The paper was lengthy and I could not attempt all the questions… had to leave a few,” said Kartikey Mishra, a student of DPS, Jankipuram.

Vartul Kumar, another student, said nothing came from the sample paper and overall he found the paper a bit difficult.

“The paper was designed to check our understanding of basic and advanced concepts,” said Adnan Qidwai.

Students of GD Goenka Public School found some questions tricky. Aditi Singh said, “Sections B & C were tricky as compared to the other sections. Overall the paper went well.”

According to Ansh, “The paper was a bit difficult and lengthy but he attempted all the questions.”

Sarvasv Pandey, another student of GD Goenka Public School, said: “Multiple choice questions were easy, but in most of the sections questions had sub questions. If one sub question was easy, the other two were difficult. But, I have done the theory part well.”

Absar Ahmad said, “Section C was difficult, few questions were tricky and I took some time to understand and answer correctly. I have done better in other sections. The preparation for pre-board examination helped a lot.”

Ashwini Kumar said, “I found a few questions difficult, but anyone who has done a comprehensive study of the subject and has practised sample papers, would be able to attempt the paper with ease.”

A few students at Navyug Radiance School also found the paper lengthy.