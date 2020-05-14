e-paper
CBSE asks schools to conduct exams for failed class 9 and 11 students

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to conduct examinations online or offline for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year.

The decision was taken as a lot of queries from the distressed students and parents were coming to the board.

In a notification issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, the board said the country was going through a stressful time and the students who had failed in class 9 or 11 would be even more upset than the others. An attempt should be made to relieve them of this stress, he added.

The board has taken this decision as a one time measure due to the extraordinary situation that arose because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the notification said. The notification also said that students would be given time to prepare before their examinations are held again.

According to the board, opportunities will be extended to students irrespective of whether their exams have been completed, or results have been released. The facility is to be extended irrespective of the number of subjects and attempts.

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal shared this information along with the CBSE notification on Twitter. “In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19, I have advised all CBSE schools to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests,” the minister said.

As per the board, all CBSE affiliated schools can conduct the “online/offline/innovative examination” and may decide the promotion of the students on the basis of their performance in the test.

