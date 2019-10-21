CBSE claims autonomy on regional language curriculum for 2020

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 00:26 IST

Claiming that no school informed the board of any changes in the regional language curriculum, the Central Board of Secondary Education in a circular has warned schools that now onward, only the curriculum hosted by the CBSE on its website will be entertained for the board examinations of 2020.

The circular was released on Wednesday. The development comes when, according to page 11 of secondary school curriculum and page 9 of senior school curriculum 2020 for regional languages, schools are free to choose respective state board textbooks.

The circular reads, “It is accordingly communicated to all school, students and stakeholders that they should follow curriculum and textbook as hosted on CBSE website for the purpose of assessment. If schools are teaching different syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 or are following different textbooks other than hosted on the website, their claim after examination that question paper was out of syllabus or not as per syllabus will not be considered because of the wrong curriculum and textbook by the schools.”

CBSE further noted that: “As stated in curriculum documents, CBSE has not received any communication from the schools informing the changes in the textbooks or curriculum for examination 2020,” adding, “Schools are directed to strictly follow the textbook prescribed by CBSE in its curriculum. Changes, if any, shall be prescribed by the board. Schools will be responsible for any issue arising of the schools not following the board's directives. Changes, if any, can be adopted only after CBSE notifies them.”

“The schools are advised to bring to the notice of CBSE the changes, if any, brought out at the commencement of academic session by the respective state boards in the textbook of the language of their state,” reads the CBSE circular.

SCHOOLS TOLD TO TAKE CORRECTIVE MEASURES

It added, “the schools may take note of above information and corrective measures be taken forthwith, in case they are not following the curriculum and textbook hosted by board website to avoid any inconvenience to students on the date of examination.”

In Chandigarh, Punjabi is taught as a regional language to the students in board classes.

A city-based teacher, requesting anonymity, said, “CBSE is informing affiliated schools to prescribe that syllabus as mentioned on its website. At a later stage, it will not entertain any query regarding the style of paper and content.”

‘STUDENTS ARE BEING PENALISED’

Nitin Goyal, president of Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “There is a regional office of CBSE attached with every state. CBSE could have easily coordinated with the state boards regarding the changes in the curriculum. Instead they are putting the onus on schools, that too when half of the academic session is already over. Ultimately, the students are penalised when it’s not even their fault.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 00:26 IST