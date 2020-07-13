e-paper
Home / Cities / CBSE results: Marginal dip in pass percentage of foreign schools

CBSE results: Marginal dip in pass percentage of foreign schools

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:37 IST
New Delhi:The pass percentage of Class 12 students in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated foreign schools saw a marginal dip this year -- from 95.43 % last year to 94.26% this year.

There are over 210 CBSE-affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe. A total of 23,844 students from foreign schools have appeared for Class 10 examinations, while 16,103 students had registered for Class 12.

Girls have performed better than boys in these schools as well: 96.41% girls passed the exams compared to 92.02 % boys.

The CBSE had announced in April that it would not be conducting the pending exams in foreign countries. However, several representations and questions were received from students who were concerned about their future prospects, including admissions in foreign universities.

“There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries,” a board official said. “Each of these countries were also under lockdown and had decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time.” “Under such circumstances, it was felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it was be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes,” the official added.

Girls outshone boys by nearly six percentage points in the CBSE Class 12 examination results on Monday based on an alternative assessment system adapted after some tests had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

