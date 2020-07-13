CBSE results: Northeast Delhi students say cancelled papers affected scores

cities

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi: Principals of most private schools in northeast Delhi said their pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams had improved due to the revised assessment scheme. Students in the riot-hit area, however, said they could have performed better if they had appeared for their papers.

Nupur Sharma, a student of Arun Modern Public School, which was damaged in the February riots, said she wasn’t satisfied with her marks. “I couldn’t appear for my English and Hindi papers because it was cancelled due to Covid-19 and the riots. The average marks I received in these two subjects were in the 70s. I would have scored better if I had appeared for these papers,” said Sharma, who has applied to study English (Honours) in Delhi University. “With the cut-throat competition in the university, securing a seat will be tougher for me.”

The Class 12 results were declared on Monday.

Due to the communal violence in various northeast Delhi in February, CBSE was unable to conduct papers on four examination days and “a very small number of students from and around this district were not able to appear in exams on six examination days,” the board had said in April.

A revised schedule had been announced but the board was unable to conduct the exams due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

According to the revised assessment scheme formulated by CBSE, students of northeast Delhi, who could appear in only one or two subjects, would have their results based on their performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical/projects assessment.

Jyoti Rani, principal of Arun Modern Public School, however, said CBSE’s revised assessment scheme had helped improve the overall result. “Our pass percentage stands at around 90% this year, which is more than last year. This is because of the revised assessments scheme,” she said.

Om Prakash, manager of MRL Senior Secondary in Karawal Nagar, said, “We haven’t been able to access the website since there were server issues so we do not have a detailed breakup of marks yet. Not all students have been able to access results. However, our pass percentage has increased up to five percentage points this year.”

Though CBSE said these students will be allowed to write an improvement exam to be conducted when the situation is conducive, students remain uncertain about it.

“Though I want to appear for the improvement papers, we don’t know when that will happen since Covid-19 cases are still continuing and the college admission process has already started. Waiting for the retest does not look like an option because I run the risk of losing a year,” said Muskan Sharma, a class 12 student from Yamuna Vihar.

Mansi, a student of a government-run school in Brahmapuri, said she too does not plan to appear for the improvement papers due to the uncertainty.

“I was not able to appear for English, Hindi, and Home Science — three of the most scoring papers. Marks scored in my History, Economics, and Political Science were used for aggregate, which is why my aggregate stands at 63%. I will not wait to appear for the papers and instead opt for web designing courses,” she said.