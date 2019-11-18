e-paper
Centre forms committee to look into fee issue

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Following weeks of protest by students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the proposed fee hike, the Centre Monday ordered the formation of a committee to end the deadlock between students and the administration.

Education secretary R Subrahmanyam Monday announced the appointment of a three-member committee that would include former chairperson of University Grants Commission (UGC) VS Chauhan, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe, and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

“With a view to restore normal functioning of JNU, through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the government has appointed a high-powered committee,” the order of the ministry of human resource development, issued on November 17, said.

The order surfaced a day when hundreds of students were lathi charged and stopped while they were on their way to Parliament, to raise their demands, on the first day of the winter session.

Students were stopped near Jor Bagh Metro station where they then organised an impromptu sit-in protest demanding release of students who were detained on Monday morning.

Students blocked the road for nearly four hours following which Delhi Police lathi-charged them and cleared the area.

