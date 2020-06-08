Centre’s Covid-19 team visits Thane’s containment zones

cities

A three-member team of the central government on Sunday visited Thane to inspect the containment zones in the city, in the wake of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. The team inquired about the reasons behind the spike and the steps taken to flatten the curve.

“The officials visited containment zones in Mumbra as well as the new hospital which is being set up at Kausa stadium. They also visited the containment zones and fever clinics in Lokmanyanagar area, where a high number of cases have been reported. The officials had also been to the Covid Care Centre in New Horizon School at Ghodbunder Road. They have taken a note of all the preventive steps and plan of action we have taken to deal with the increasing number of cases,” deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi said.

The officials have asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to ensure that all safety norms are strictly followed in the city, after they found that some of the workers deployed to set up a 1,000-bed hospital in Kausa had not taken proper measures and were without masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

An officer from health department said, “The team pointed out that some of the workers had not been wearing PPE kits and masks and asked us to ensure that everyone, especially medical staffers are provided with adequate protective gears. The three-member team had also asked us to carry out rapid testing in areas where the number of cases is more and to ensure that the high-risk contacts of positive patients are quarantined strictly.”