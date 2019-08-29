Chairman beaten up: DES Law College students hold protest in Pune

pune

Aug 29, 2019

Students of Deccan Education Society’s (DES) Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College held a protest on Thursday in support of Nitin Apte, chairman of the college development committee of DES Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, who was beaten up by a parent whose son was refused admission. The incident took place on August 27. Other members of the college staff were also a part of the protest.

The protest took place at gate no. 2 of the institute. The protestors had tied black ribbons on their arms and demanded strict action against the culprit.

Prajakta Pawar, one of the student protestors, said, “Students should take admission through a process established by the law and the college. If the admission is denied due to any reason, then this is not the right way to react.”

Another student, Jayesh Gaikwad, said, “This protest is just the start. We will continue protesting till an FIR is registered and action is taken against the culprit.”

“All students support Apte sir,” Gaikwad added.

Rohan Shetty, an alumnus of the college and president of ex-students’ association of the college, said, “The incident which took place on Tuesday is unacceptable and we students condemn it.”

“Beating up a senior faculty and the director of the college is not acceptable. It sends across a wrong message to the students and parents who are in the process of taking admission in the college. If we do not protest against this act, then such incidents will keep on repeating,” Shetty added.

About the incident

On August 27, Nitin Apte, part-time practising lawyer and chairman of the college development committee of Deccan Education Society’s (DES) Shri Navalmal Firodia Law College, was attacked by a parent in his cabin. They also beat up another teacher of the institute. The Deccan police have now registered a non-cognisable offence under Sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made in the case till now.

