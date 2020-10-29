e-paper
Home / Cities / Challan in 6-yr-old Hoshiarpur girl's rape-murder likely today

Challan in 6-yr-old Hoshiarpur girl’s rape-murder likely today

A minor daughter of a migrant labourer from Bihar was allegedly raped, killed and set on fire on October 21

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Hoshiarpur
         

Hoshiarpur

Police are likely to present a challan in the rape and murder case of a 6-year-old girl of Jalalpur village in Hoshiarpur on Friday. Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Navjot Mahal said the challan was ready and could be submitted in the court on Friday.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Thursday held a meeting with district police officials in police lines where he discussed the case and passed on necessary instructions, it is learnt.

The minor daughter of a migrant labourer from Bihar was allegedly raped, killed and set on fire on October 21. Her partially burnt body was recovered from the cattle shed of the accused a few hours after the crime. The incident had triggered a political slugfest despite the arrest of two accused under rape and murder charges the same night.

Accused Surpreet Singh, 21, and his grandfather Surjit Singh, 85, were arrested the same day and were sent to police remand.

A week ago, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the DGP to ensure that proper investigation was done in the case and challan was presented before the court speedily. Sources said the police had since been working day and night to collect evidence to make a foolproof case. The DGP had been personally monitoring the investigation on daily basis, it is learnt.

