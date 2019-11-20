Chandigarh court sentences Harmehtab Rarewala to life term till death for ex-HP CM nephew Akansh Sen’s murder

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:56 IST

CHANDIGARH: A Chandigarh district court on Wednesday sentenced Harmehtab Singh Rarewala to life imprisonment till natural death for the murder of Akansh Sen, a nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha, on February 9, 2017.

Pronouncing the judgment, additional district and sessions judge Rajeev Goyal also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Rarewala, who was convicted on Monday under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sen was run over by a BMW car several times following a brawl in a posh residential area of Sector 9 here.

According to the prosecution, accused Balraj Singh Randhawa crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by Rarewala, who was arrested on February 16, 2017. Randhawa is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

While Rarewala is the grandson of erstwhile PEPSU chief minister Gian Singh Rarewala, Randhawa is the son of a former sarpanch of Fatehgarh Sahib.

“It’s total injustice. What else I can say?” Harmehtab said after the verdict. “The investigation was not fair. It was influenced right from the beginning. If he was run over three times, why doesn’t the post-mortem report say that ? Where are the CCTV cameras that were installed at nearby homes? Where did they go? “ he said.

Terminder Singh, the counsel of Adamya Rathore, the complainant and Sen’s cousin, told the court that there was an old enmity between Rarewala and Sen’s friend Gagandeep Singh Shergill, alias Shera. The enmity started with a scuffle in Manali and was followed by another scuffle at Rarewala’s farmhouse in Landran near Chandigarh.

On the day of the incident, Rarewala and his friends had gone to party at a common friend Deep Sidhu’s house in Sector 9 where Sen came in search of Shera. While they were outside the house, Sen confronted Rarewala for misbehaving with Shera. This infuriated Rarewala, who, according to the prosecution, said: “Tu Shere da bodyguard lageyaa hai, pehlan tainu hi theek karde haan (Are you Shera’s bodyguard? Let’s take care of you first).” He then sat in Randhawa’s BMW car and instigated him to run over Sen.

Rarewala’s role was crucial, as according to the prosecution, when Sen didn’t die in the first go, it was he who instigated Randhawa to run over him again as he hadn’t died yet. They ran over Sen three to five times, leading to his death.

Defence counsel NPS Waraich had argued that the case was fabricated and that Rarewala had nothing to do with Sen’s death. He cited difference in the statements of prosecution witnesses and the investigating officer (IO). Presenting findings of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, the defence said as per the report no blood stains or tyre marks were found on Sen’s jeans. He said the blood found on the BMW car tyres that allegedly ran over Sen was not that of the deceased. He claimed Sen was not even touched by a car. Waraich asked how anybody could have only abrasions if a car weighing 1,520 kg had run over him three to five times.

After hearing both sides, the judge held Rarewala guilty.