Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express back on track from October 15

It remained cancelled since the lockdown was announced in March

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:07 IST
HT Correspondents
The Northern Railways has decided to restart Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express via Chandigarh from October 15 in view of the upcoming festival season.

Train number 02011/02012 will run daily. It remained cancelled since the lockdown was announced in March.

The train will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 7:40am and reach Chandigarh at 11:05am. On the return journey, it will depart from Chandigarh at 6:20pm and reach New Delhi at 9:55pm.

Buses to Himachal Pradesh this week

Meanwhile, with the Himachal Pradesh government deciding to start its interstate bus service, including to the City Beautiful, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking will also be starting its service to the hill state this week.

“In a couple of days, we will start bus service to Shimla. Other destinations in Himachal Pradesh will also be considered,” said Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport.

CTU had resumed resume interstate bus service to Punjab and Haryana on September 16.

