Chandigarh man eyeing to organise ‘Indian Academy Awards’ duped of ₹2 crore

Two men and two women were booked on Friday for duping a city-based proprietor of ₹2 crore on the pretext of organising an event titled ‘Indian Academy Awards’.

The complainant, Gurmeet Singh, is a 47-year-old proprietor,who owns a shop in Sector 26.

He said in 2016, he was approached by the four accused, Saurabh Pandey, owner of Brainstorm Entertainment in Mumbai; Manju Shah from Mumbai; Vandana Krishna of Delhi; and Raj Rahi of Sector 20 to invest in the event ‘Indian Academy Awards’.

Shah, Krishna and Rahi were supposedly part of the same venture called ‘Indian Academy Awards’.

“They told him that the event will be organised in Bay Area, California, and showed blue prints of the same. They also said US senators along with Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, and Shiamak Dawar will be present,” police said.

“Singh was asked to invest ₹2 crore. They signed an agreement in which Singh handed over ₹1 crore at that time, and ₹1 crore later through three subsequent cheques,” police said.

Police said the event didn’t materialise and Singh asked them to refund his money, but they refused.

Police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station.

