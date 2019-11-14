Chandigarh National Crafts Mela to kick-off on November 15

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:59 IST

The 11th edition of the Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, aimed at reflecting the cultural diversity of the country, will kick-off at Kalagram, Manimajra, on Friday.

The 10-day event is being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, and Chandigarh administration.

The fest, whose theme this year theme is “West to East (WE)”, will feature handicrafts and food from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Odisha.

As many as 200 stalls have been set up at the site to display the work of artisans and craftsmen of different states, including Chandigarh. Folk artistes and cultural groups from all over the nation will perform live.

Renowned celebrities of the Punjabi and Hindi industry such as Gurdas Maan, Daler Mehendi, Kailash Kher, Jasbir Jassi, Roop Kumar Rathod, Sunali Rathod, Manmohan Waris, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Womenia, Kamal Heer and Kanwar Grewal will perform during the evenings of the event.

Folk performers, including Been Jogis, Baazigars, Nagada and Behrupias will also perform live during the event.

Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi will display an installation, Rhythmic Past, during the event. Swings and rides will be set up in the amusement area for people of all ages. The venue will also have a food court, which will serve specialty and street foods from various states. The annual fair showcases the diversity of handicrafts, handlooms, folk dances and music in the country.

It also provides a platform to the tribal groups to showcase and sell their work.