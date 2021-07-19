1 dead, two missing after car hit by landslide falls into Ravi in HP

A woman died, while her husband and son were feared dead when their car fell into the Ravi river after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Balogi on the Chamba-Bharmour highway in Chamba district on Monday.

Subhadra Devi, 55, died on the spot, while her husband, Kalyano, 57, and son Tej Nath were swept away in the gushing waters.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said a search was on for the two. He said the highway was blocked after overnight rain caused the landslide.

The Mandi-Manali highway was blocked due to a landslide at Hanogi near Pandoh. Hundreds of people were stranded in the area as the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula was also blocked. Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said efforts are on to restore traffic on the highway.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway was also blocked near Kotla in Kangra due to a landslide.

In Dharamshala, flood waters entered houses, hotels and shops after a drain was blocked due to a landslide.

Property was damaged in the Dadasiba market of Dehra sub division as slush flowed through streets. Rivulets in Dharamshala were in spate due to heavy rain.

Palampur was the wettest place in the state, receiving 230mm of rainfall since Sunday night. Bilaspur got 104mm of rainfall, Paonta Sahib 71.6mm, Una 70.6mm, Dharamshala 64.4mm, Kangra 58.6mm and Mandi 50.1mm.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.