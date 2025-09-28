1 hurt after assailants open fire in Dhanas, gang rivalry suspected

Two days after twin firing incidents in the tricity, including one at Chandigarh’s Khajeri Hotel, unidentified men in three to four cars opened fire at two persons in Dhanas colony on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured. The injured, Sunil, sustained a bullet injury on his hand and was shifted to the PGIMER. Two days after twin firing incidents in the tricity, including one at Chandigarh’s Khajeri Hotel, unidentified men in three to four cars opened fire at two persons in Dhanas colony on Saturday evening, leaving one person injured. The injured, Sunil, sustained a bullet injury on his hand and was shifted to the PGIMER. (HT Photo)

His friend, Amarjit Singh alias Tota, believed to be the target of the assailants, escaped unhurt.

According to police, the incident took place when Amarjit and Sunil stepped out of their house. The assailants who were already waiting in their cars opened indiscriminate fire at them before fleeing the spot. Approximately 5-6 rounds were fired.

A police team led by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

Amarjit is a known criminal with over 10 cases registered against him, including charges of extortion, kidnapping, and illegal possession of arms. He came into prominence in 2018, after his younger brother Kuldeep alias Lovekush was stabbed to death in Dhanas by three men. Though the killers were arrested, Amarjit is alleged to have formed a gang to avenge his brother’s murder.

Since then, Amarjit and his associates have been accused of acquiring illegal weapons and engaging in organised crime. The gang has been linked to several incidents.

Investigators believe the firing was a targeted attack against Amarjit, possibly linked to gang rivalry. “The victim Sunil is out of danger. The attackers aimed at Amarjit. Raids are being conducted to trace the culprits,” a police officer said.

Man stabbed at Dhanas petrol pump

Unidentified assailants allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man multiple times near a petrol pump in Dhanas late on Friday night, leaving him critically injured. The victim, identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Mullanpur Garibdas, Mohali, was rushed to the PGI where he is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the attack appears to be an act of revenge stemming from an argument that took place at the same petrol pump about a month ago. Manpreet, who works at the Verka milk plant in Mohali, told the police that he and a friend had an altercation with a group of men during a visit to the filling station last month. The quarrel was resolved at the time with the intervention of passersby and petrol pump staff.

However, on Friday around 10 pm, when Manpreet again went to the pump with his friend to refuel his bike, the same group confronted him and started a scuffle. During the fight, one of the assailants pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers.