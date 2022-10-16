Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 booked for kidnapping, manhandling police party in Ferozepur

Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:07 PM IST

The accused resisted police attempt to rescue a kidnapped person and even manhandled them besides firing gun shots before fleeing. The SSP said no such incident will be tolerated

The accused manhandled the cops besides firing gun shots before fleeing from the scene. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Eight persons have been booked for the charges of kidnapping and others for manhandling a police team besides firing gun shots when police party intervened to rescue a kidnapped person in Ferozepur on Sunday. Surendra Lamba, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur said that Rupinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of police station Kulgari got an input that one Binder Singh of local village Kothi Rai Sahib, was reportedly kidnapped by some persons following a financial dispute with him, from a petrol pump at Ferozepur-Faridkot road.

In the meantime, when SHO along with police party, initiated the action to rescue victim and reached at local village Akuwala but accused allegedly resisted the police attempt and even manhandled them besides firing gun shots before fleeing from the scene.

“Victim was rescued by police while we are registering a case against ten persons under Section 364, 148 and 149 of the IPC besides 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Tehal Singh, Nirvair Singh, Mehal Singh, Davinder Singh, Gora, Mehakdeep Singh, Davinder and Salwinder Singh besides 5-6 unidentified persons while further investigation is going on,” said SSP. “No such incident against police will be tolerated and defaulters have to bear the brunt. Manhunt was on to nab the accused,” added SSP.

