10 fire hydrant points in Kishtwar for swift fire fighting ops

In a significant stride towards enhancing firefighting capabilities in the congested town of Kishtwar district, deputy magistrate Dr Devansh Yadav and SSP Khalil Ahmed Poswal inaugurated the fire hydrant system at 10 vantage points in the town area on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony marked a pivotal moment in bolstering the town’s preparedness for fire emergencies.

The system is designed to provide a reliable and efficient water supply to combat fire incidents swiftly, given the congested nature of the town, where fire tenders face challenges in timely and effective responses.

This initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents in Kishtwar town.

Yadav expressed optimism about the positive impact of the fire hydrant system in mitigating fire-related risks.

The strategic placement of the system in key locations within the town aims to minimise response time during emergencies, thereby safeguarding both lives and property. There are a total of 10 designated fire hydrants laid in the town.

The Kishtwar DC also emphasised the use of such hydrants in and around town areas, as many buildings have suffered losses in the past.

He disclosed that “Aapda Mitras” from local volunteers in the town area shall be instrumental in tackling emergent situations as part of the rapid response system, in addition to the fire tender and emergency system.

He also urged for proposed training through mock drills for the volunteers in the coming days.