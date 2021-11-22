Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 new dengue cases, 1 Covid infection in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

10 new dengue cases, 1 Covid infection in Ludhiana

A total of 1,698 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district, out of which 1,262 are from Ludhiana. There are 15 active Covid cases in the district.
Dengue cases have been going down in Ludhiana, while Covid cases too are on the decline. (AP)
Dengue cases have been going down in Ludhiana, while Covid cases too are on the decline. (AP)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 10 fresh cases of dengue and one case of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday.

A total of 1,698 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district, out of which 1,262 are from Ludhiana. Besides, the district has 4,314 suspected cases. There are 15 active Covid cases in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out