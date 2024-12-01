10 ‘notorious’ drug peddlers booked, detained in Srinagar

Police booked 10 “notorious” drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act) and lodged them in various jails of the UT. Police booked 10 peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (File)

Officials said the accused have been involved in peddling narcotics among the youth of Srinagar at an “alarming scale”.

A police spokesperson said the accused, nabbed from various parts of the city, have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders from Kashmir divisional commissioner on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against them.

“They were also involved in several NDPS Act cases at various police stations of Srinagar. Despite several cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the Valley, especially in Srinagar through their illegal narcotics network,” a police spokesperson said.

The official said police have also set into motion the process to attach their properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan Bashir Dhobi, a resident of Sakidafar Safakadal (at present Grid Colony Srinagar); Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Karnabal Takanwari Pora; Owais Hussain Mir, a resident of Tangbagh, Nawpora; Nadeem Hussain Bhat, a resident of Batwara; Sheikh Jibran Nisar, a resident of Batawara; Raqib Lateef Bhat @Amir, a resident of Bhat Mohalla, Aloochibagh; Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Banpora, Batamaloo; Moin Khan alias Moin, a resident of Tengpora Bypass; Sajad Ahmad Beigh alias Boya, a resident of Madeena Colony; Allochibagh Sector B; and Arshid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Baghi Jogi Lanker, Rainawari.

“Consequently, these drug peddlers were detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu and district jails of Bhaderwah, Udhampur and Kathua,” the spokesperson said.

Police have also cautioned those engaged in peddling that the “long arm of law would catch them up sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice”.