10 water supply department officials suspended in Theog, BJP seeks statewide probe

Even as Himachal government suspended 10 officials of the water supply department in Theog over alleged ‘misappropriation of funds’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pushed for a statewide investigation into similar ‘scams’. Every year, ₹ 10-12 lakh were spent for water supply in Theog but in 2024, this figure stood at ₹ 1.13 crore (HT File)

After a preliminary inquiry into allegations of embezzlement of funds in deployment of water tankers in Matiana and Kasumpti divisions of the jal shakti department, the state government suspended five officials from these two divisions and ordered suspension of another five officials.

The inquiry, conducted by Jal Shakti Circle Shimla-9 superintending engineer flagged ‘lapses and irregularities’ involving multiple officers and the vigilance probe identified five involved in the alleged embezzlement.

The additional chief secretary of the water supply department directed the engineer-in-chief of the Tutikandi water and power department to initiate further proceedings as per the report’s recommendations, officials said.

A government spokesperson said, “We are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in public service. This action demonstrates our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.”

RTI brought ‘scam’ to fore

An inquiry was marked over the alleged misappropriation of funds after a reply to an RTI application revealed that motorcycles, Maruti Suzuki Alto and Alto K 10 cars, Honda City cars and the horticulture department director’s Mahindra Bolero were used to transport water in Theog in 2024. The RTI was filed by Communist Party of India (CPI Marxist) leader Sandip Verma.

Between February and June last year, a severe drought in Theog sub-division necessitated the supply of water through tankers. It was alleged that payments were made for non-existent supplies. Raising the matter, former MLA Rakesh Singha said, “In many cases, motorcycles, luxury cars and even an officer’s official vehicle were listed as tankers supplying water.”

Singha said every year, ₹10-12 lakh were spent for water supply in Theog but in 2024, this figure stood at ₹1.13 crore.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore had assured that those responsible ‘will not be spared’.

Jai Ram pushes for deeper probe

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur said in a statement that the water supply across the state should be investigated.

Hitting out at the Congress government, the former chief minister and senior BJP leader said, “The government is adopting a lax attitude towards the water supply scam in Theog. The matter remained with the SDM for months and yet, the government was silent.”

Thakur said that just blacklisting the company will not be enough and sought criminal cases against those involved.