10 years imprisonment for Saharanpur man in POCSO case

A local court in Panchkula has sentenced a man from Saharanpur to 10 years in prison under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict was delivered by additional sessions judge Praveen Kumar Lal.

The case dates back to November 1, 2018, when a 13-year-old girl was reported missing by her family. The police registered a case under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code and immediately launched an investigation. Two days later, on November 3, 2018, the girl was recovered, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Following this, the police filed additional charges under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuring a minor girl), and 376 (rape) of the IPC, along with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Arif Khan, the accused, was promptly arrested and sent to judicial custody after a one-day police remand for interrogation.

The prosecution presented strong evidence, including witness testimonies and medical reports, which led to the court’s decision to convict Khan. In his ruling, judge Lal sentenced Arif Khan to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act.