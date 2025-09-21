100 govt schools in Himachal to be affiliated to CBSE

As many as 100 government senior secondary schools across the state will be affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the next academic session. An official spokesperson informed that this initiative will promote healthy competition between schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and those under CBSE. (File)

The state government has decided to introduce the CBSE curriculum in these schools to enhance education standards and better prepare students for future challenges in phased manner.

An official spokesperson informed that this initiative will promote healthy competition between schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and those under CBSE. It will encourage both students and teachers to strive for improved performance. “At least one CBSE school will be opened in every assembly constituency, ensuring that students from all regions have access to quality education under the CBSE system at an affordable cost,” he added.

The spokesperson highlighted that the CBSE curriculum is nationally benchmarked and widely recognised, particularly in the context of national-level exams. The move will strengthen the academic competitiveness of Himachali students, open avenues for higher education and professional careers, and better equip them to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

To implement this reform, a separate sub-cadre will be created for these schools. Serving teachers will be given the option to join the CBSE sub-cadre. Selection of principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff will be carried out on merit basis, considering academic excellence, co-curricular involvement, and other relevant factors. A performance-based incentive scheme, both monetary and non-monetary, will also be introduced to motivate staff.

Mobile phones banned

Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani welcomed the education department’s directive banning mobile phones in schools. The order, issued on September 18, prohibits both students and teachers from using mobile phones during school hours. “This is a progressive decision. It will help ensure that students are not distracted in classrooms and teachers remain fully engaged in teaching. The focus must be on meaningful interaction between teachers and students, and a phone-free environment is necessary for that,” he said.