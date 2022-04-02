100 panchayat members from J&K set to join AAP on April 8
Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) political ambitions in J&K are set to get a shot in the arm as more than 100 panchayat members from UT are likely to join the party in New Delhi before Arvind Kejriwal on April 8.
Following AAP’s landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K, where panchayat members are the only elected representatives currently. Provincial president of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJ&KPC) Arun Sharma, said, “More than 100 sarpanches, 10 block development council (BDC) chairmen and a couple of district development council (DDC) members are going to join AAP in New Delhi on April 8 before Kejriwal. We are joining with the consent of our chairman Shafiq Mir. ” These PRI members hail from Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Ramban, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.
Sharma added that over 100 PRI members were directly in talks with Kejriwal via Jammu in-charge Manish Sinha. “Our delegation will assembly outside AAP’s Jammu office on April 7 before leaving for Delhi and the next day, we will have discussions on J&K’s scenario to know AAP’s agenda for the people before joining it,” said Sharma.
Mir, while confirming the development, said, “AAP is 90% focussed on panchayats and 10% on senior political leaders with neat and clean image. Since panchayats were not empowered by the BJP government in J&K, the PRI members were feeling suffocated and they now see AAP as a better option. BJP has betrayed panchayat members.” The union territory as of date has 4000 Sarpanch and nearly 35000 panches,
Amid simmering discontent against the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, Aam Admi Party (AAP), bolstered by its landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections, has been making rapid strides forward in Jammu and Kashmir and started to emerge as another viable option.
Political pundits feel that though “Modi magic” may get the BJP through, AAP may also throw up some surprises and upset “pre-conceived” political equations in Jammu and Kashmir. They feel that AAP may spoil the prospects of many “heavyweights” and an “over-confident” BJP.
The UT is likely to go to assembly polls soon. Once the elections were announced by the Election Commission, AAP decided to field its candidates for all 90 seats.
Chaitra Navratras: 23k devotees pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Day 1
Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long 'Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that by 5pm on Saturday, 23,000 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.
Delhi: Bridging learning gap top concern at school parent-teacher meet
Delhi government schools on Saturday conducted a mega Parent Teacher's Meeting a day after all schools in the Capital reopened for the new academic session in the physical-only mode for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio said that the pandemic-induced closure of schools had harmed education and adversely affected children's ability to think and understand. He added that teachers were working hard on bridging the learning gap.
Cultural centre in Srinagar aims to bring focus on artisans
A unique initiative to showcase Kashmir's art and culture and the hands behind it is shaping up in the Valley. Like what Taj Khazana and Antaran did after coming together or Reliance has done through Swadesh, an old and prominent business house has started something on similar lines in Kashmir. Artisane is a French word meaning craftswoman. The construction is a fine example of architectural heritage of the Valley.
Cryptocurrency fraud: Pune court directs accused to deposit Rs20 lakh before being released on bail
PUNE Additional sessions judge, Pune, SS Gosavi has ordered Ganesh Shivkumar Sagar (47), a resident of Delhi, booked in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud to deposit ₹40 lakh within three months from the date of the temporary bail. Out of ₹40 lakh, the judge has ordered the accused to deposit ₹20 lakh immediately before his release.
In a first, SDMC crosses ₹1,000 crore in property tax collections
New Delhi: Despite the impact of the second and third Covid-19 waves last year, the annual property tax collection of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time in the financial year that ended on March 31. The civic body collected over ₹1,075 crore from 460,000 taxpayers this year, said Radha Krishan, the joint assessor and collector who heads the property tax department.
