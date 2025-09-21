10,000-crore central grant claim: Cong seeks white paper from Kangana

Congress on Saturday demanded white paper on the claim made by Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut that the centre has released ₹10,000 crore so far for the state. Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut. (File)

Congress MLA from Arki and former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awashti zout at Kangana said her remarks lacked seriousness.

“We want a white paper on the claim made by Kangana that the centre has released ₹10,000 crore so that people know the truth. The Prime Minister visited the disaster-affected areas, heard the people, and announced ₹1,500 crore as relief. That amount has not yet been received. Kangana ji should not only clarify her statement about ₹10,000 crore but also ensure that the PM releases the ₹1,500 crore announced, along with the pending amounts,” he said.

Backing this, the Panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said, “She is falsely claiming that ₹10,000 crore has been released by the Centre. I want her to bring the papers and put the data before the people. If that is true, we would thank her. But the fact is that no such money has come, not even the dues from 2023. She must stop misguiding people,” he said.

Panchayati raj minister also reacted sharply to Kangana’s allegations that the state government had failed to properly distribute disaster relief funds. Singh said, “Kangana ji came among the people only after the rains had ended and the disaster had subsided. I would like to ask how much she has contributed from her personal funds to the relief corpus, and how much she has got the Prime Minister to contribute. She should make this public.”

On her remark on Rahul Gandhi, town and country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani said, “Kangana’s statements are not taken seriously, but the BJP and RSS members express their views through her”. Speaking to media on Saturday, Dharmani said, “The Gandhi family always acts responsibly, this is not just about Rahul Gandhi; the Gandhi family has made sacrifices for the country both before and after Independence.”

During her visit to Kullu on Friday, actor turned politician, Kangana in a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that Congress leader makes remarks without giving them any thought. Commenting on Gandhi’s social media posts referring to Gen Z, Ranaut had said, “Rahul Gandhi has always made statements that have brought embarrassment to the country. Referring to Gen Z in this manner shows his ignorance. He should know that in Nepal, the Gen Z movement uprooted a dynastic government. He has no clue about what is happening in the world.”