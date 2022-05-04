₹10.9 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: 15 days on, money transfer firm employee, two aides held
A fortnight after two bike-borne employees of a money transfer firm were robbed of ₹10.9 lakh near Grain Market, one of the victims and two of his accomplices were arrested on Tuesday.
The arrested accused are Hitesh Kumar alias Honey of Jalandhar, an employee of the firm, and his aides Anmol Kaku and Kamalpreet Singh of Phagwara. The accused staffer, Honey, is also the brother-in-law of the owner of the firm, Rohit Kumar. He had joined the firm around two months ago.
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said Honey had been entrusted with collecting cash from the market and depositing it in the office. However, Honey, hatched a conspiracy to rob the cash with his aides, and shared his route with them. “Honey kept changing his statement, which clued us in,” he said.
Police have recovered ₹9.7 lakh and have impounded the bike used in the crime. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigating) Varinder Singh Brar said, “Anmol and Kamalpreet had come to the city on the day of the crime, and had fled to Phagwara after executing it. Later, the trio divided their spoils.”
The accused, who did not have a prior criminal record, were booked under Section 379B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code .
What had happened?
On April 19, two employees of Bhagwati Maa Money Transfer Firm – Honey and Jaspinder Singh – were on the way to their office after collecting ₹9 lakh from Field Gunj and ₹1.9 lakh from Samrala Chowk, when two bike-borne persons intercepted them, and snatched the bag of cash.The bag of cash was fastened to Honey’s shoulders, who was riding pillion.
The police have no evidence of Jaspinder’s involvement in the crime.
-
MLA Aseem Goel justifies taking oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
Days after a video of him taking an oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and that he is “ready to make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala was widely circulated on the social media, BJP MLA Aseem Goel has justified the move claiming that everyone who lives in India is a Hindu. Speaking to HT, the two-time MLA showed his inability to comment on the controversy.
-
Kurukshetra University to conduct offline exams for the first time in two-and-a-half years
Kurukshetra University is going to conduct theory and practical exams offline from May 17 for the first time in two-and-a-half-years. In the previous two-and-a-half-years (since December 2019) the exams were conducted online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Even in March this year, KU had decided to conduct exams in blended mode, giving option of both online and offline mode to students, but the decision evoked poor response from students as most preferred to appear online.
-
Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai's injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A. The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage. The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment.
-
After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida
After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday. Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100. Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching.
-
Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others. The statue of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
