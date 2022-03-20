Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10-day course on communication skills concludes at PAU, Ludhiana
10-day course on communication skills concludes at PAU, Ludhiana

The training course at PAU, Ludhiana, was organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
During the training course at PAU, Ludhiana, Ashok Kumar, Rajvir Singh, JS Mahal, GPS Sodhi, TS Riar, heads of different departments, senior scientists and scientists from other institutes also delivered their lectures and interacted with the participants (HT FILE)

Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A ten-day short training course on “Communication and management skills in transfer of agrotechnology” concluded at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

In this short course, a total of 18 participants had registered on the ICAR-CBP portal, representing 12 states and a Union Territory (UT) of the country.

Scientists of 13 different disciplines from 12 SAUs and colleges and six KVKs were part of the programme.

In her concluding remarks, the chief guest, Sandeep Bains, nodal officer, PAU, said PAU is a pioneer state agricultural university (SAU) for research, education and extension in India. The PAU has launched new virtual tools to keep the farmers updated about the latest agricultural technologies, he said.

Guest of honour GPS Sodhi, additional director extension education, PAU, made a call for focusing on technology demonstrations and creating awareness among the farmers for extension activities by designing courses with the support of ICAR schemes.

Jaskarn Singh Mahal, librarian and course director, in his welcome address, said the course touched all the skill aspects of communication and management through the organisation of 30 specialised lectures and virtual tours of PAU Kisan melas.

During the training course, Ashok Kumar, Rajvir Singh, JS Mahal, GPS Sodhi, TS Riar, heads of different departments, senior scientists and scientists from other institutes also delivered their lectures and interacted with the participants.

During the programme, four participating scientists, namely, Geeta Tamgale, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dharwad; Abhed Pandey, department of aquaculture, GADVASU; Murali Arthanari Palanisamy, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore and Odhavji Ukabhai Vadaviya, College of Agriculture, NAU, Navsari (Gujarat) hailed the informative lectures, virtual tours and described the training course as ‘excellent.’

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
