10-day National Crafts Fair begins in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh is set to host the 15th edition of the 10-day Chandigarh National Crafts Fair at Kalagram from November 28 to December 7. Chandigarh chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad will inaugurate the fair at 6 pm on Friday. (HT)

The annual event is organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Union ministry of culture, under the aegis of the UT department of art and culture.

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad will inaugurate the fair at 6 pm on Friday. This year’s fair will feature more than 600 craftsmen and folk artistes from 22 states, showcasing a vibrant range of traditional crafts and folk art forms. The fair aims to preserve and promote India’s rich cultural heritage while providing artisans a national platform to display their work.

Along with craft exhibitions, cultural performances and traditional cuisines from various states will offer visitors a rich experience of India’s cultural diversity.

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi will also host daily art workshops by artists from tricity, Delhi and Jaipur, along with a photography competition, and pottery and clay modelling workshops.

The fair will also feature a line-up of popular performers. Folk singer Amandeep Singh will open the musical evenings on November 28, followed by Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal on November 29.

Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosale will perform on November 30, while Rajasthani folk artist Mame Khan will take the stage on December 1. On December 2, Anuj Sharma of Indian Idol fame will perform, followed by Punjabi folk singer Manmohan Waris on December 5 and folk artist Amar Noorie on December 6.

The evening of December 6 will also feature performances by Punjabi singers Alaap Sikander and Sarang Sikander, while Punjabi star Amrit Mann will close the series with his performance on December 7.