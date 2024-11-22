Menu Explore
10-year jail for Chandigarh man caught with restricted injections

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 22, 2024 10:02 AM IST

As per case files, Sham was found in possession of 36 vials of buprenorphine injection, a synthetic opioid, at a garden in Sector 53, Chandigarh, on April 15, 2019

Over five years after a Dhanas resident was caught with restricted opioid injections in Sector 53, a local court has sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Sham, alias Sunder.

As per case files, Sham was found in possession of 36 vials of buprenorphine injection, a synthetic opioid, at a garden in Sector 53 on April 15, 2019.

After he could not produce any permit for the drugs, he was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector-36 police station, and arrested.

