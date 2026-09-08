11 booked for allegedly forging will to take control of Jind Ashram

As many as 11 people have been booked by Safidon city police on Sunday including a Sadhvi for allegedly forging the will of late head priest Swami Ramswaroop Brahmachari in an attempt to take control of the Guru Brahmanand Ashram and its property in Safidon of Jind. The priest died in September 2025, following which a dispute reportedly arose over the control and ownership of the ashram and its properties. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sadhvi Santoshi Devi, Satpal Chuharmajra, Randhir Singh, Ravindra and seven others. The case was registered on a complaint by Krishna, a resident of Morkhi village.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly prepared a will bearing forged signatures of the deceased priest. The document claimed to have been executed at the ashram in Safidon on August 28, 2025.

Police said their investigation found that the head priest was admitted to a hospital in Karnal from 9am to 1pm on the same day. A forensic examination of the disputed document subsequently found the signatures attributed to him to be forged, police said.

The police further alleged that the disputed will was used in legal proceedings, with the accused filing a petition before the civil judge (senior division) court in Haridwar seeking to establish their rights over the ashram property and obtain its possession.

The complaint also mentions an incident on May 1, when Ravindra allegedly misbehaved with Krishna at the ashram, claimed ownership of the property and produced a registry document in support of his claim.

The priest died in September 2025, following which a dispute reportedly arose over the control and ownership of the ashram and its properties.

The police said the case was registered after examination of the complaint, medical records and forensic findings. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions relating to fraud, forgery and use of forged documents. Further investigation is in progress and no arrests have been made so far.