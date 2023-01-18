Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak: 11 get life term in Congress leader’s murder case

Rohtak: 11 get life term in Congress leader’s murder case

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 12:17 AM IST

A local court in Rohtak sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old murder case of Rohtak Congress leader. Three assailants, who came on a motorcycle, shot dead the 60-year-old Congress leader Kaka in the Model Town area in 2016.

Three assailants, who came on a motorcycle, shot dead the 60-year-old Congress leader Kaka in the Model Town area in 2016. A local court in Rohtak sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment in the seven-year-old murder case. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A local court in Rohtak on Tuesday sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old murder case of Rohtak Congress leader.

Additional district and sessions judge Rakesh Singh convicted Manoj Soni, Sanjay Soni, Sunil, Deepak, Pankaj Hooda, Sandeep, Anil Nandal, Virender, Satish and two minors for killing of former Rohtak Congress president and ex-HAFED chairman Ashok Kaka in a property dispute case on April 22, 2016. Kaka was considered to be close to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The court also slapped a fine of 50,000 each on all convicts. Three assailants, who came on a motorcycle, shot dead the 60-year-old Congress leader Kaka in the Model Town area in 2016. He was attacked when he was on a morning walk in a park in the Model Town area.

Advocate Surender Verma, who appeared from the victim’s side, said 11 persons were convicted for life term under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides imposing a fine of 50,000 on each of them.

“Two of the accused were minors at the time of the crime but after seeing their involvement, they were also sentenced to life term. A total of six persons had gone to kill the Congress leader and three of them fired shots at him while five others were not present at the time of the crime but their involvement was found in the murder,” he added.

Sunil Jangra, who represented the accused, said they will challenge the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana high court and are waiting for the final copy of the verdict.

