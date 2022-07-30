1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday.

The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019.

“Since its inauguration on November 9, 2019, the Kartarpur corridor has been used by more than 1,10,670 Indians and OCI card holders to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur,” minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

It is the final resting place of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

Muraleedharan said representations have been received to make the visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the corridor passport free. However, he added that the bilateral agreement signed between India and Pakistan in October 2019 mandates that pilgrims shall travel on valid passports.

The minister said India has consistently urged Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy any fee or charge on those who visit the gurdwara through the corridor.”Pakistan, however, continues to levy USD 20 ( ₹ 1,580) per person for each visit,” he said.