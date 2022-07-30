1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday.
The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019.
“Since its inauguration on November 9, 2019, the Kartarpur corridor has been used by more than 1,10,670 Indians and OCI card holders to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur,” minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
It is the final resting place of the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.
Muraleedharan said representations have been received to make the visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the corridor passport free. However, he added that the bilateral agreement signed between India and Pakistan in October 2019 mandates that pilgrims shall travel on valid passports.
The minister said India has consistently urged Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy any fee or charge on those who visit the gurdwara through the corridor.”Pakistan, however, continues to levy USD 20 ( ₹ 1,580) per person for each visit,” he said.
-
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
-
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics