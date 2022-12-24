Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 mobile phones seized from Faridkot jail, 9 inmates booked

11 mobile phones seized from Faridkot jail, 9 inmates booked

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Eleven mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Saturday, police said.
ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot

Separate first information reports (FIRs) were registered against nine inmates, including six undertrials and a convict, on the complaint of Faridkot jail assistant superintendents Jaskinder Singh and Sandeep Singh.

Among the seized devices were seven touchscreen mobile phones and three keypad ones.

Faridkot police had a few months ago booked 16 inmates on the complaint of jail authorities after 32 mobile phones were recovered from the prisoners.

The continuous recovery of mobile phones in large numbers from Faridkot jail, which houses over 2,200 prisoners, has exposed chinks in the prison security system and easy access that inmates had to the banned items.

However, crackdown on jails in Punjab has increased in the recent years. As per the prisons department figures, to date, more than 3,600 mobile phones have been recovered from jails till October this year, which is the highest-ever in any single year.

More than 15 jail wardens, including four superintendents, have also been suspended. But experts say such is the deep-rooted nexus and hefty corruption involved in the smuggling of mobiles that big criminals still manage to get this facility inside.

