115 govt schools named after freedom fighters: Harjot Singh Bains

The Punjab government has renamed 115 government schools after freedom fighters, martyrs and internationally acclaimed players to honour their legacy, said school education minister Harjot Singh Bains. The Punjab government has renamed 115 government schools after freedom fighters, martyrs and internationally acclaimed players to honour their legacy, said school education minister Harjot Singh Bains. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here, Bains stated that these include 25 government schools renamed by the school education department after various freedom fighters and martyrs on July 18. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also on Sunday announced that a school in Beas village of Jalandhar would be renamed after marathon runner Fauja Singh, who was cremated with full state honours.

The minister said that the state government has also decided to display pictures and histories of these notable personalities in the schools named after them to inspire students with their great sacrifices and contributions. He said the government had also renamed the government high school in Khatkar Kalan to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Government High School in 2023. “We are making concerted efforts to honour our martyrs and other eminent personalities who made Punjab proud,” he added.

In response to a query on the initiative ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, Bains stated that the school education department, along with subject experts, is making a curriculum to sensitise students against the ill-effects of drugs. It will lay a strong foundation against this menace.