12 held for gambling in Ambala, 2.4 lakh recovered

The Ambala police arrested 12 persons for indulging in gambling and recovered ₹2.4 lakh from their possession during a special drive.

“The police teams raided several locations in the district on Thursday night and lodged nine cases at various police stations in this regard. Highest ₹2.28 lakh were seized from six men at a makeshift shop under the Topkhana police station,” a police spokesperson said.

Expedite development works: Balbir Sidhu

Mohali Former minister and MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday reviewed the development works in Mohali and surrounding villages with deputy commissioner Isha Kalia and other officials. He stressed expediting the development works. Presiding over a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex, Sector-76, Sidhu said Mohali was becoming the backbone of Punjab’s economy and he was personally monitoring all development projects on a regular basis.

Two held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh The police arrested two persons with illicit liquor. Anil, a resident of Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, was arrested with 20 nips of country-made liquor on Thursday night. Manoj Kumar of Maloya was arrested with 80 nips of country-made liquor near Maloya, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Both have been booked under the Excise Act.

SC judge inaugurates Bar room

Chandigarh The Supreme Court judge, justice Surya Kant on Friday inaugurated the newly renovated Bar room at the Punjab and Haryana high court. The function was attended by justice Ajay Tewari, justice Augustine George Masih, justice Ritu Bahri and other judges. In his address, justice Surya Kant stressed the need for the introduction of a social security scheme for the lawyer’s community and requested the advocates general of Punjab and Haryana to take up the issue with their respective governments.

BJP makes Tawde MC poll in-charge

Chandigarh The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Vinod Tawde, national secretary of the party, as the election in-charge for the Chandigarh MC polls. Besides him, Indu Bala Goswami, Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as co-in-charge for the elections likely to be held in December.