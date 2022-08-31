12 members of Moosa gang held with illegal pistols, cartridges in Ludhiana

A joint team of City Khanna police station and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff arrested 12 alleged members of the Moosa Gang after recovering nine illegal pistols, 61 cartridges and other sharp weapons and iron rods from their possession.

The accused are suspected to be involved in highway robberies, while the gang was said to be active in cities including Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Kharar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The arrested accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh of Dehleez road, Dheraj Batta of Khalsa School road, Amninder Singh of Gulmohar Nagar, Mandeep Singh of Samrala road, Harchet Singh of Guru Harkrishan Nagar, Ankush Sharma Bharadwaj of Krishna Nagar, Manish Kumar of Fatehgarh Sahib, Sandeep Kumar of Uttam Nagar of Khanna, Jagwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh of Samrala, Gurpreet Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh and Lakhvir Singh of Dehleez road. Police said Hardeep Singh was the kingpin of the gang.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said the joint team arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered five .32 bore and four .315 bore, 61 cartridges, two baseball bats, two swords, a knife and an iron rod at the time of the arrest. The team also impounded two vehicles including a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and a Hyundai i-20 car.

The SSP said the accused are already facing trials in several cases including those of assault, attempt to murder, rioting, burglary, drug peddling, possessing weapons, addingm “One of the members of the gang, identified Kulwant Singh of Malaud was earlier booked in a case of murder registered at the Samrala police station.”

In another case, the Sadar Khanna police also arrested Shubham Arora of Mulanpur Dakha after recovering a pistol .32 bore and two live cartridges from his possession.

The accused were produced before court on Tuesday and were sent to a five-day police custody. More information has been expected to surface during questioning.