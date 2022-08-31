12 members of Moosa gang held with illegal pistols, cartridges in Ludhiana
Police recovered five .32 bore and four .315 bore, 61 cartridges, two swords and an iron rod from members of the Moosa Gang suspected to be involved in highway robberies in Ludhiana
A joint team of City Khanna police station and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff arrested 12 alleged members of the Moosa Gang after recovering nine illegal pistols, 61 cartridges and other sharp weapons and iron rods from their possession.
The accused are suspected to be involved in highway robberies, while the gang was said to be active in cities including Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Kharar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).
The arrested accused have been identified as Hardeep Singh of Dehleez road, Dheraj Batta of Khalsa School road, Amninder Singh of Gulmohar Nagar, Mandeep Singh of Samrala road, Harchet Singh of Guru Harkrishan Nagar, Ankush Sharma Bharadwaj of Krishna Nagar, Manish Kumar of Fatehgarh Sahib, Sandeep Kumar of Uttam Nagar of Khanna, Jagwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh of Samrala, Gurpreet Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh and Lakhvir Singh of Dehleez road. Police said Hardeep Singh was the kingpin of the gang.
Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said the joint team arrested the accused following a tip-off and recovered five .32 bore and four .315 bore, 61 cartridges, two baseball bats, two swords, a knife and an iron rod at the time of the arrest. The team also impounded two vehicles including a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and a Hyundai i-20 car.
The SSP said the accused are already facing trials in several cases including those of assault, attempt to murder, rioting, burglary, drug peddling, possessing weapons, addingm “One of the members of the gang, identified Kulwant Singh of Malaud was earlier booked in a case of murder registered at the Samrala police station.”
In another case, the Sadar Khanna police also arrested Shubham Arora of Mulanpur Dakha after recovering a pistol .32 bore and two live cartridges from his possession.
The accused were produced before court on Tuesday and were sent to a five-day police custody. More information has been expected to surface during questioning.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
