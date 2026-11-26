Dharamshala: The Union government has notified the issuance of a ₹125 commemorative coin to mark the 125th birth anniversary of noted painter Sobha Singh, following a gazette notification issued on November 25. Artist Sobha Singh, for whose 125th birth anniversary the Union government has notified a ₹125 commemorative coin. (HT Photo) more

The Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society (SSMAS) said the coin makes Sobha Singh the first Indian painter to be honoured with a commemorative coin, calling it a milestone for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and the wider art community.

Born on November 29, 1901, at Shri Hargobindpur in Punjab, Sobha Singh served as a draughtsman in the British Indian Army in Iraq and ran studios in Amritsar, Lahore, and Delhi before settling in Andretta near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley after the Partition in 1947. His portraits of Sikh Gurus, historical figures, and Himalayan subjects put the quiet hamlet on the cultural map, and he was earlier honoured with a commemorative postage stamp on his birth centenary in 2001.

The coin will be released during year-long celebrations running from November 2026 to November 2027 under the theme Janambhoomi Se Karmabhoomi Tak, tracing his journey from his birthplace in Punjab to his studio base in Andretta.

SSMAS secretary general Hirday Paul Singh, who is also the artist’s grandson, thanked the Union government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with public representatives and supporters for backing the push. He said the coin will keep Sobha Singh’s humanist message and art before younger generations and international audiences.