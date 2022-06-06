Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 125 years of Kasauli Club: Celebrations begin with a trip down memory lane
125 years of Kasauli Club: Celebrations begin with a trip down memory lane

The “Kasauli Week” was inaugurated with the hoisting of the club flag by senior executive member Balbir Singh Mangat, which was followed by a performance by an army band
Kasauli Club’s senior executive member Balbir Singh Mangat at the inauguration of the 125th anniversary celebrations. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh

It was an evening filled with fun and nostalgia as week-long celebrations to commemorate 125 years of Kasauli Club kicked off on Sunday after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus.

The “Kasauli Week” was inaugurated with the hoisting of the club flag by senior executive member Balbir Singh Mangat, which was followed by a performance by an army band. Author and founder-curator of the Dagshai Jail Museum, Anand Sethi, took attendees down the memory lane as he delivered an audio-visual presentation on Kasauli’s heritage.

The prestigious club, which stands ensconced in the Shivalik Hills 6,250 feet above sea level, came into being in 1880 as the Kasauli Reading and Assembly Rooms. It was renamed Kasauli Club after the management was found unsatisfactory, and a resolution was passed to hand over its administration to army officers and civil servants residing in the Cantonment in 1897.

After a riveting performance by a band, the night came to a close with club patrons taking over the dance floor.

Nail-art and makeup workshops, and a Sufi and qawwali night are lined up for Monday.

